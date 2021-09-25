Samantha’s Absence From Family Dinner Hosted By Naga Chaitanya & Nagarjuna For Aamir Khan Raises Eyebrows

Recently Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan visited Hyderabad to promote his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya's film, Love Story. During the pre-release event, the actor even praised the Tollywood star and shared that he felt happy working with him.

Aamir also went on to say that Chaitanya is not just an amazing actor and creator, but is also a kind of man who can touch anyone's heart with his nature. Well, days after the grand event, which was also graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi, a picture of Aamir with the Akkineni family members including Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Akhil Akkineni has now surfaced online.

In the picture, the actors and the romantic drama's leading lady Sai Pallavi can be seen cutting a cake. Apparently, Chaitanya and Nagarjuna recently hosted a family dinner for Aamir Khan in Hyderabad, and fans were quick to point out Samantha's absence at the party. Notably, Nagarjuna's actress-wife Amala Akkineni's non-attendance was also evident in the picture.

Well, a lot of fans of ChaySam have been expressing disappointment over Samantha's absence at such an important event. Let us tell you that earlier the actress had expressed her excitement over Naga Chaitanya's inclusion in Laal Singh Chaddha and had even shared a picture of her hubby with Aamir Khan and the team, on Instagram. Many concerned netizens have also been requesting the power couple to sort out their differences if any.

Though Samantha has been tight-lipped about the rumours around their separation, Naga Chaitanya recently broke his silence during an interview, wherein he said that it was initially painful to see his personal life being used for TRP purposes.

Well, all the speculations started when Samantha changed her display name to 'S' on Instagram and Twitter, post which it was said that the couple wasn't staying together anymore.

On a related note, at the special dinner, Nagarjuna reportedly turned emotional after learning that Chaitanya's character name in Laal Singh Chaddha is Bala Raju, which was the name of an iconic character played by his father and late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao in a film of the same title- Bala Raju that released in 1948.