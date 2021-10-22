Samantha’s Defamation Case: Court Asks Actress To Seek Apology From Owners Of YouTube Channels: Reports

Just recently, Samantha had filed defamation cases against YouTube channels for spreading malignant content about her. The actress had sent legal notices to the owners of a few popular YouTube channels and also a retired doctor named Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spread objectionable speculations about her.

Well, the court hearing took place on October 21 in Hyderabad's Kukatpally. As per reports, the court made some shocking comments on the case and opined that the actress could have sought an apology instead of filing a defamation case. As per Mirchi9, the court also said, "Celebrities share the details about their personal lives in the public domain and they then file defamation suits." Reportedly, the comment was made after Samantha's advocate requested the court to hear her plea on a fast-track basis.

When Prabhas Fans Went All Out To Showcase Their Love For The Star!

Pushpa: Vishnu Manchu Admits He Felt Jealous When Allu Arjun Announced The Film!

Earlier, Samantha had opened up about facing negative comments and rumours amidst the personal crisis. In a long statement, the Oh Baby star wrote, "our emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say break me."

On the professional front, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam (Telugu) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil).