Sarileru Neekevvaru Creates Record: Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna’s Mind Block Song Hits 100M Views On YouTube

Mahesh Babu's 'Mind Block' song from his previous venture Sarileru Neekevvaru has reached a new high. The song premiered on February 29, 2020 has created a record with its views on YouTube. Crooned by Blaaze and Ranina Reddy, the song has hit 100 million views on the video streaming platform. Featuring the Superstar and National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, 'Mind Block' is a quirky dance number composed by renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad.

Upon its release last year, the song received huge attention of the netizens, thanks to the charming chemistry of the stars, endearing short dialogues, mind-blowing dance moves of the lead actors, brilliant choreography, vibrant colour palette used in cinematography, crooning style of the singers, catchy lyrics, groove-worthy music and last but not the least the background dancers who made the song a visual treat with their immense synchronization.

Notably, the song has garnered 575K likes so far on YouTube. Well, as the song creates a massive record on the video streaming platform, fans and followers are now trending hashtag #SarileruNeekevvaru on social media.

On a related note, Sarileru Neekevvaru written and directed by Anil Ravipudi also features Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Satyadev Kancharana and Brahmaji in key roles. The action-comedy drama revolves around an army major who is assigned a mission in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, where he witnesses a major scam. His journey of unfolding the truth and bringing the offenders before the law forms the crux of the film. The film which released on January 11, turned out to be a hit at the box office despite tough competition with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which hit the cinemas on January 12.

Backed by Dil Raju, Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara under Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment and AK Entertainments respectively, Sarileru Neekevvaru has camera cranked by R Rathnavelu and editing carried out by Bikkina Thammiraju.