Sarkaru Vaari Paata: After Dubai, Mahesh Babu And Team To Kick Start Second Schedule In Goa

Just recently, Mahesh Babu confirmed the first schedule wrap of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sharing a few exotic pictures from the middle east, the actor had tweeted, "Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality."

Well now, with several rumours doing the rounds about the second schedule of the film, the latest report suggests that the team is all set to fly down to Goa for their next schedule, which will start very soon. Mahesh along with other cast and crew members will start shooting in some breathtaking locations there, which are already finalized by director Parasuram.

On a related note, Sarkaru Vaari Paata went on floors on January 25, 2021. The leading lady of the film, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh was also a part of the extensive schedule.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will be released theatrically in January 2022 on the festive occasion of Sankranti. The action-entertainer features Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The music for the Mahesh Babu-starrer is composed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame Thaman. R Madhi is cranking camera for the venture, while editing is carried out by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Though the film was announced on May 31, 2020, on the special occasion of Mahesh's father and veteran Tollywood hero Krishna Ghattamaneni's 77th birthday, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown delayed the shoot of the project.

Meanwhile, Mahesh has also signed a project with Rajamouli. The film will reportedly start rolling once the duo is done with their present commitments.

