Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Becomes Tollywood’s Most Viewed Video In 24 Hours!

The recently released teaser of Sarkaru Vaari Paata titled #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER has been getting favourable response from all corners. Mahesh Babu's handsomeness, awe-inspiring swag, dialogue delivery, engrossing chemistry with Keerthy Suresh and high-voltage action sequences were highly praised by netizens. S Thaman's music composition and actor Vennela Kishore's special appearance were the highlights of the intriguing video.

After 24 hours of its release, the video has garnered 25.7 million views with 754 K+ likes on YouTube. The teaser has also become the Telugu film industry's most viewed video in 24 hours. Sharing the massive news, the film's producers Mythri Movie Makers wrote on their Twitter handle, "A MASSSS Hysteria by our 𝐌ass 𝐁laster #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER created ALL TIME HIGHEST BID IN TOLLYWOOD."

Well, elated fans of Mahesh Babu have been sharing the video along with incessant wishes for their beloved superstar and this might also be one of the reasons how the video garnered a humongous number of views on the video streaming platform. Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the team of Mahesh's next #SSMB28 also unveiled the cast and crew details of the film on the occasion of his 46th birthday. Pooja Hegde will be pairing opposite the superstar in the action entertainer. Cinematographer R Madhie, music composer S Thaman and editor Naveen Nooli have been roped in for the highly anticipated film directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film will also feature Subbaraju in a key role. Touted to be a thriller with the theme of corruption at government offices, the Mahesh-starrer is written and directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. SVP is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.