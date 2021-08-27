Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Featuring Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Crosses 1 Million Likes On YouTube

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has become the latest talk of the town. The film's teaser, popularly called the Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster has crossed one million views on YouTube. Featuring Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore, the video was released on the occasion of the Superstar's 46th birthday (August 9). The 1-minute-16-second video has become Tollywood's third most liked teaser after Allu Arjun's Introducing Pushpa Raj (1.88 million) and Jr NTR's Ramaraju For Bheem (1.45 million).

On the other hand, the blaster has also become the fifth most viewed teaser of Tollywood with 35.70 million views as of now. The first four teasers on the list are Allu Arjun's Introducing Pushpa Raj (83.21 million views), Jr NTR's Bheem for Ramaraju (62.22 million views), Ram Charan's Ramaraju for Bheem (57.33 million views) and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda (56.32 million views)

Tollywood Most Liked Teasers

#IntroducingPushpaRaj- 1.88M

#RamarajuForBheem-1.45M

#SarkaruVaariPaataBlaster- 1M**

#BheemforRamaraju- 963.9K

#VakeelSaab- 949.7K

Tollywood Most Viewed Teasers

#IntroducingPushpaRaj -83.21M

#BheemforRamaraju - 62.22M

#RamarajuForBheem - 57.33M

#Akhanda - 56.32M

#SarkaruVaariPaataBlaster - 35.69M**

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster is purely about Mahesh Babu's intriguing character in the film. Although the teaser gives a glimpse of the handsome actor, his chemistry with Keerthy and some high-octane action sequences, the footage doesn't really reveal much in terms of plot. His chutzpah, breathtaking looks and heart-fluttering gestures are the highlight of the teaser.

Well as the video garners love from netizens through likes and views on YouTube, fans celebrate the special moment by trending #SarkaruVaariPaata on Twitter.

The film directed by Parasuram is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The film's cinematography is carried out by R Madhi, while the editing department is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. S Thaman is composing music for the film.

Currently, the film is scheduled for a Sankranti release. With its release on the special occasion, the actioner will be clashing with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak in theatres.