Sarkaru Vaari Paata Blaster Review: Mahesh Babu’s Latest Avatar Is Here To Make Our Hearts Flutter!

It's out! The highly anticipated teaser of Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released. Though the footage was supposed to release on August 9 at 9.09 am, the makers decided to drop it hours before the actual time owing to reasons best known to them.

Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration & Luxury Vehicles Owned By The SVP Actor!

Treating the fans with the special surprise, which is being called #SuperStarBirthdayBlaster on social media, the team wrote on their Twitter handle, "Happy Birthday SUPERSTAR. The Blasting Surprise is here! #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER."

The video which is a shade less than 2 minutes is purely about Mahesh Babu's intriguing character in the film. Although the teaser gives a glimpse of the handsome actor, his chemistry with the leading lady Keerthy Suresh and some high-octane action sequences, the footage doesn't really reveal much in terms of plot. The 1-minute-14-second video opens with the actor's stunning entry and his massy dialogue, "If Tiger takes a rabbit, how it will be? Same if you miss the interest, you will get your date", which is being highly discussed on the internet.

Mahesh Babu's Birthday CDP Is Out; The Fans Opt For Retro Party Style This Time!

Countless fans of Mahesh can't stop gushing over his handsomeness on screen. His chutzpah, breathtaking looks and heart-fluttering gestures are undoubtedly the highlight of the teaser. Character actor Vennela Kishore also makes an appearance in the footage, and fans are now waiting to see how their combination sequences work when the film finally releases in theatres on January 13 next year. Music director S Thaman also deserves huge appreciation as his composition has only added many thrills to the teaser, especially in a scene where Mahesh recreates one of his gestures from his 2006 film Pokiri.

Well on the occasion of Mahesh's 46th birthday, his co-star Keerthy Suresh wished him with a special post. Sharing the teaser, she tweeted, "You are not only an inspiration on screen but off screen as well! Here's to an amazing co-star and a beautiful person. May you have a day as fabulous as you! Happy Birthday, @urstrulyMahesh sir!"

You are not only an inspiration on screen but off screen as well!❤️



Here’s to an amazing co-star and a beautiful person. May you have a day as fabulous as you! Happy Birthday, @urstrulyMahesh sir!😊🤗 #SarkaruVaariPaata Teaser - https://t.co/vrmvtgw4Oq#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 8, 2021

On the other hand, the film's director Parasuram Petla shared an unseen picture from the sets of their film and wrote," Wishing My hero, The Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu a very Happy Birthday. It's a director's delight to be working with you sir. #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu You have saved thousands of hearts, You'll forever hold a place in millions of hearts, You are a true Superstar. Keep Spreading Smiles like you always do on sets. Have a great year ahead sir."

Wishing My hero, The Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu a very Happy Birthday.

It's a director's delight to be working with you sir. ❤️😊#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu #SarkaruVaariPaata

1/2 pic.twitter.com/BDvV0OGFoe — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) August 8, 2021

Talking more about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The film's cinematography is carried out by R Madhi, while the editing department is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.