Sarkaru Vaari Paata First Notice Sets Record: Becomes The Most Liked Poster

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the Mahesh Babu starrer has made headlines recently with the release of its first notice. The highly promising first notice was revealed by leading man Mahesh Babu and his team on July 31, Saturday, through their respective social media pages. Interesting, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata first notice has now set a new record.

According to the latest updates, the first notice of the Mahesh Babu starrer has become the most liked and retweeted poster of the Telugu film industry on Twitter. The highly exciting news was revealed by the production banner Mythri Movie Makers. "Super🌟 @urstrulyMahesh 𝑺𝑬𝑻𝑺 𝑨 𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑪𝑯 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑲 😎#SVPFirstNotice Becomes the MOST LIKED & RETWEETED Poster of TFI on Twitter in 24hrs🔥 #SarkaruVaariPaata 🔔," the banner posted.

In the Sarkaru Vaari Paata first notice, Mahesh Babu is seen getting down from a red car, with broken glass. From the first notice, it is evident that the Parasuram directorial is going to be a high voltage action-packed entertainer.

The first notice has also revealed the much-awaited release date of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The Mahesh Babu starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on January 13, 2022, as a Sankranthi special release. The next poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be unveiled on the Telugu superstar's birthday, which falls on August 9, 2021.

According to the reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on one of the biggest bank frauds that happened in India. Mahesh Babu is said to be appearing in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with director Parasuram.

Keerthy Suresh is appearing as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the movie. The project will have Samuthrakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. S Thaman has composed the songs and original score. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus.