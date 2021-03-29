Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Goa Shooting Schedule Of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh Starrer Called Off?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film has yet again made headlines, but this time for a disappointing reason. According to reports, the film's Goa shooting schedule has been cancelled owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Reportedly, the makers have called off the shoot considering the safety of the cast and crew in this regard. It is said that the shoot will resume once the condition returns to normalcy and is favourable for shooting further. Let us tell you that the team recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film in Dubai. Mahesh had even shared a few pictures from the middle east on his social media handle with a tweet that read, "Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality."

Well, talking more about the film, a few reports also suggest that the Superstar has requested director Parasuram to complete the entire shoot by September this year, as he also has other commitments to work on including a project with SS Rajamouli.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will be released theatrically in January 2022 on the festive occasion of Sankranti. The action-entertainer also features Vennela Kishore, Jayaram and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. The music for the film is composed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame Thaman. Cinematographer R Madhi is cranking camera for the venture, while the editing is carried out by Marthand K Venkatesh.

Also Read: Happy Holi: Mahesh Babu Extends Warm Wishes To Fans On The Festive Occasion

Also Read: Is Mahesh Babu Ignoring SS Rajamouli By Taking Up Trivikram Srinivas' Project?