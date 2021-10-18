Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Is Director Parasuram Petla Unhappy With Thaman’s Music Composition?

Of late, a lot is being speculated about Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Recently the film made headlines after rumours regarding its release postponement were rife on social media. According to reports, the speculations have nothing to do with reality and SVP will release on January 13, as announced earlier.

Well, amid all excitement for the film's release, what has caught the attention of netizens is the latest buzz on the internet about director Parasuram Petla's cheerlessness over the actioner's songs composed by S Thaman. Reportedly, Parasuram is aiming at making the film musically appealing, similar to his previous film Geetha Govindam that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is said that the director is taking special care so that the songs gel up with the story pretty well. On the other hand, reports suggest that Parasuram has also requested music composer Thaman to change and alter a few songs and music for the film.

Let us tell you that recently Thaman had uploaded a happy picture with Parasuram and SVP's other team members to share about the film's song shoot in Spain. Sharing the picture, he had tweeted, "With Our Super Energised team of Our #Superstar's @urstrulyMaheshGaaru's #SarkaaruVaariPaata in #Spain #Barcelona So excited for the song shoots can't wait to witness the Energy of our #Superstar."

On a related note, the makers of the film had unveiled a special poster on October 17 (Sunday) featuring the leading lady Keerthy Suresh on the occasion of her 29th birthday.

SVP is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The film's cinematography is carried out by R Madhi, while the editing department is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh.