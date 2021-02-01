Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Is Monal Gajjar A Part Of Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh Starrer?

Post her exit from Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Monal Gajjar has been impressing fans and audiences with her multiple projects. The release of her Bollywood debut film Kaagaz opposite Pankaj Tripathi garnered lots of love from the cine-goers.

On the other hand, the beautiful actress also made a special appearance with Bellamkonda Sreenivas in 'Ramba Oorvasi' song in Alludu Adhurs. Well, after the success of the peppy song, looks like Monal has bagged yet another offer, but this time in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the Gujarati diva is in talks for an item song in the A-lister film.

Reportedly, the actress is yet to give her nod to the offer as she is currently busy with other projects. With the ongoing buzz doing the rounds on social media, fans and followers of Monal are expecting her to break the news about the same soon.

On a related note, the Brother of Bommali actress is currently judging Dance+. The actress is also prepping for her part in the Gujarati film Vickida No Varghodo.

Speaking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, recently, Mahesh announced that the film will be released theatrically in January 2022 on Sankranti. The action-entertainer directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the film also features Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The cast and crew of the film are currently shooting in Dubai.

The music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman, while the director of photography is R Madhi. Acclaimed editor Marthand K Venkatesh is handling the editing department.

For the unversed, the film was announced on May 31, 2020, on the special occasion of Mahesh's father and veteran Tollywood hero Krishna Ghattamaneni's 77th birthday.

