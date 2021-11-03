Sarkaru Vaari Paata Is Out Of Sankranti Race, Mahesh Babu Starrer To Hit The Theatres On April 1

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of Tollywood. Though the actioner was initially slated to hit the theatres on January 13, the makers have now decided to delay the release. SVP written and directed by Parasuram Petla will now release on April 1.

The makers on Wednesday, November 3, took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the news as they tweeted, "The Date is Locked for the Auction & the Action in Theatres #SarkaruVaariPaata Grand Release on 1st APRIL, 2022 #SarkaruVaariPaataOnApril1." Along with the tweet, the team also tagged the main cast and crew of the film.

Notably, Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release falls on a Friday (April 1), followed by Saturday, which also marks the festive occasion of Ugadi and then a Sunday. Also, April 5 is a public holiday for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which mean the film will have a 5-day extended opening at the box office. On the other hand, it's a semi holiday for the US on April 1 followed by a weekend, which again means that the film will have a 3-day extended opening in America. Well, with the extended opening, the film is expected to garner the wider attention of the audience and keep the cash register ringing.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Is Director Parasuram Petla Unhappy With Thaman's Music Composition?

Well, the new release date has indeed disappointed fans of the superstar as they will now have to wait for another 4 months to witness the film on the big screen.

The Mahesh Babu-starrer features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. SVP is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

The film's first glimpse was dropped on Mahesh's 46th birthday (August 9) and was well received by the audiences who couldn't stop gushing over his look and swag that has an uncanny resemblance with his character Pandu (Krishna Manohar) from Pokiri (2006). Sarkaru Vaari Paata's cinematography is carried out by R Madhi, while the editing department is handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. S Thaman is composing music for the film.