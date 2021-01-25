Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Fans Create World Record Before The Shoot Begins!

Countless fans and followers of Mahesh Babu can't keep calm, as the Superstar starts shooting for his forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai, after almost 10 months of COVID-19 break. The makers of the political-drama recently took to their social media handles to announce the commencement of the film's shooting.

The latest tweet of the film's official page read, "The Auction and the Action begins #SarkaruVaariPaataShuru Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @GMBents @14ReelsPlus #SarkaruVaariPaata." Along with the tweet, the makers also shared a 15-second video that shows 'Shoot Begins' with a breathtaking background music.

Well, not just that, fans of the Superstar have now got another reason to celebrate the arrival of the Superstar. Apparently, fans have created a world record with over 100 million tweets under the movie hashtag #SarkaruVaariPaata hours before the shoot began. For the uninitiated, the Mahesh Babu-starrer was announced on May 31, 2020, on the special occasion of the actor's father and veteran Tollywood hero Krishna Ghattamaneni's 77th birthday. Well, since then, fans have been trending the hashtag on full swing to shower love on their beloved actor.

Speaking about the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices. Starring National Award winner Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady, the film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The highly anticipated film has music composed by S Thaman while the camera is cranked by Madhi.

On a related note, a few highlighting portions and two songs will be canned in the first schedule shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

