      Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh Starrer’s Goa Schedule Begins

      Mahesh Babu presented a memorable birthday gift in form of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Blaster that was unveiled on the super special day to thumping response from all the corners.

      Mahesh Babu appeared at his stylish best in the video and his attitude, dialogue delivery and comedy timing were prodigious. Director Parasuram too won brownie points for presenting the superstar in an entertaining role.

      Recently, Sarkaru Vaari Paata completed its Hyderabad schedule and today the team has begun a new schedule in Goa. A huge set has been erected and the makers will soon film an action sequence under the supervision of Ram-Lakshman masters along with some talkie part. Major cast of the film is participating in the shooting schedule.

      A working still released by the makers show Mahesh Babu, Parasuram and Ram-Lakshman masters discussing the action sequences.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

      Music sensation Thaman renders soundtracks for the film, while R Madhi is the cinematographer. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director.

      Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated to release on January 13, 2022.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 14, 2021, 10:54 [IST]
      X