Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu’s Stunning Picture From The Sets Goes Viral!

After the commencement of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shoot, fans and followers of Superstar Mahesh Babu have got another reason to celebrate. Apparently, a picture of the versatile actor from the sets has gone viral on social media.

In the intriguing picture, Mahesh looks uber cool as ever as he clads a dark colour t-shirt that goes perfectly with his Khaki trousers. Going by the picture with the crew members standing next to him and a swanky car parked at the location, looks like the actor was gearing up for a power-packed sequence.

Interestingly, a person can be seen sitting on the sand in the scorching heat, which has indeed garnered huge attention of the netizens. Though it not visible in the picture, a section of social media users thinks that the director of the film Parasuram Petla is the one sitting, who they think is completely engrossed in the project. A few social media users have also appreciated the Geetha Govindam director for his immense dedication for the Mahesh Babu-starrer. For the unversed, the cast and crew of the film are currently shooting in Dubai.

On a related note, Sarkaru Vaari Paata backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will be released theatrically in January 2022 on the special occasion of Sankranti. The action-entertainer features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. The music for Sarkaru Vaari Paata is composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman, while the director of photography is R Madhi.

