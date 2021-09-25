Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Says The Parasuram Directorial Gives Him Pokiri Vibes

After a short hiatus, Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is back in news, and this time for a massive reason. Apparently, the leading man during his new brand endorsement launch in Hyderabad recently, shared regarding his upcoming films while interacting with the media.

Upon being asked about Sarkaru Vaari Paata's comparison with his career-best film Pokiri, the superstar said that the Parasuram directorial has been giving him Pokiri vibes right since the narration. He also added that many of the cast and crew members have also felt the same. He said, "I am really excited. And that's actually true (the juxtaposition). When he narrated the script I felt really excited. Everyone has been comparing the film with Pokiri. We are all feeling the same vibes. So let's just hope for the best." Coincidentally, Parasuram is Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh's cousin. Also, the SVP director has assisted the master craftsman for films including Itlu Sravani Subramanyam (2001), Andhrawala (2004) and 143 (2004).

Importantly, Mahesh has also revealed that the film's 60-70% of shoot has been completed so far.

Talking about his other projects, the handsome actor said his collaboration with Rajamouli is a dream come true for him and that its too early to talk about the film at the time. On the other hand, he shared that his film with Trivikram Srinivas tentatively titled #SSMB28 will go on floors later this year.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. SVP is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. Interestingly, the film's first glimpse was dropped on Mahesh's 46th birthday (August 9) and received immense response from fans who couldn't stop gushing over his look and swag that has an uncanny resemblance with his character Pandu (Krishna Manohar) from Pokiri.