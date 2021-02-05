Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Wraps Up Shooting In Sharjah’s Mleiha, Says ‘It Was A Unique Experience’

The cast and crew of Parasuram Petla's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has wrapped up shooting in Sharjah's Mleiha. The lead actor of the action-entertainer Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to announce the same with some breathtaking landscape pictures.

Calling his shooting experience a unique one, the Superstar tweeted, "Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality." Well, fans and followers of the actor are highly elated with the new tweet of Mahesh and are all set to witness the never-seen-before extravaganza on the screen when the film releases.

Let us tell you that a few days back, a stunning picture of the superstar had made it to the headlines. In the picture, the actor looked as uber-cool as ever as he wore a dark coloured t-shirt paired with Khaki trousers. Though there is no information regarding the undated picture, fans of the Superstar are still posting the viral picture on their respective social media handles with the hashtag #SarkaruVaariPaata.

On a related note, the action-entertainer produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will be released theatrically in January 2022 on the occasion of Sankranti. Sarkaru Vaari Paata features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with versatile actors Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman has composed music for the film while the camera has been cranked by R Madhi.

