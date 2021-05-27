Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers Will Not Be Unveiling Any Update On May 31

Days after speculations about a massive update reveal on May 31, the makers of Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata have now confirmed that the team is not intending to give out any updates as of now, considering the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a statement about the same Mahesh Babu's team wrote, "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not a right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and falseful news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then, stay safe and take care. Thank you. Yours, Team Mahesh Babu."

Notably, sharing the above statement, Mahesh Babu's publicist Viswa CM also added that May 31 marks 11th day since the death of Superstar's close associate and senior journalist BA Raju. For the unversed, Raju died on May 22 following a cardiac arrest. Mahesh had expressed shock over the journalist's untimely demise as he remembered him and offered condolences to the family of the departed.

Also, let us tell you that if not for COVID-19 pandemic, the makers were reportedly planning to unveil an update on May 31 on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's father and legendary actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's 78th birthday. Written and directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment. Also featuring National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh, the action-entertainer is slated to release in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.