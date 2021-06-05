Sarkaru Vaari Paata Music Director S Thaman’s Childhood Picture Becomes Talk Of The Town!

No matter how busy he is, music composer S Thaman never fails to share a sneak peek from his personal and professional life on social media. The artiste recently took to his Twitter handle to share a childhood picture which indeed caught the attention of netizens and his fans.

In the picture shared today (June 5), Thaman as an adorable kid can be seen seated on a drum throne as he plays percussion with drumsticks in his tiny hands. Revealing that the picture was shared by his mother, the music composer captioned the snap as, "Meeeeeeeee !!!! And My Pic from my Amma gaaru."

Meeeeeeeee !!!! And My 🥁 ♥️

— thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 5, 2021

With the picture going viral on social media, fans and followers can't stop adoring Thaman's younger version as many commented "cutie" and "cuteness overloaded" in the comment section.

Let us tell you that yesterday, the composer had shared a throwback picture with the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Apparently, the picture was taken from South Korea's Seoul airport in 1996, when Thaman joined SPB for a concert as a drummer. Remembering the late actor with the lovely throwback picture, he wrote, "This was at Seoul airport on our way to Los Angeles in the year 1996 with the legend #SPBalasubrahmanyam gaaru. I was the youngest drummer along with a great supremely talented team Miss U mama #SpbLivesON."

This was at Seoul 🇰🇷 airport on our way to Los Angeles 🇺🇸 in year 1996 ❤️ with the legend #SPBalasubrahmanyam gaaru . I was the youngest drummer along with a great supremely talented team ❤️



— thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 4, 2021

On the work front, after the super success of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, Thaman is gearing up for his massive projects including Hindi film Sooryavanshi (Additional Background Music) and Telugu films Akhada, Tuck Jagadish, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Agent. Notably, one of the highly anticipated projects from the aforementioned films is definitely Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram and starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. Though the tracks from the film are yet to be dropped, a short video was shared on Mahesh Babu's birthday last year, following which Thaman received huge appreciation for his high voltage background score.