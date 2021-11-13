Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Overseas Theatrical Rights Of Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh’s Film Sold For Rs 15 Crore?

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses, since its inception. Last week, the makers announced the release date of the film and since then, fans can't keep calm to know more about the Mahesh Babu-starrer. Amidst all, the pre-release business of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has already begun as the team has reportedly cracked a big deal at the overseas market.

A report published in Times of India suggests that Sarkaru Vaari Paata's overseas theatrical rights have been acquired by a leading distribution company. The report further states that the Mahesh Babu-starrer's overseas theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 15 crore. Moreover, the details about the deals of other rights will be out soon. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Looks like, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to rule the box office as Mahesh Babu is not leaving any chance to release it on a grand scale. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The film has music composed by S Thaman.

Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Samuthirakani and others in key roles. Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh will be playing the violin in the film. The film is all set to release on April 1, 2022.