Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s Shoot Resumes In Hyderabad; First Picture Is Out

After a long hiatus, the cast and crew of Parasuram's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata are back on sets. The film's shooting has resumed today in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu has also joined the second schedule of the film.

A picture featuring the star and the director has been dropped by the makers of the film. Sharing the picture, GMB Entertainment's (one of the producers of the film) latest tweet read, "Superstar is back in AuCTION 😎 #SarkaruVaariPaata resumes its shoot 💥💥 #SVPShootResumes."

The first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was wrapped up in Dubai. Let us tell you that the film's shooting was kept on halt for over 3 months owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film went on floors on January 25, 2021.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will release theatrically in January 2022 on the festive occasion of Sankranti. The action entertainer also features Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. Though there is no official confirmation, rumours are rife that versatile actors Samuthirakani and Arjun Sarja have been approached to play antagonists in the highly anticipated film.

The music for the Mahesh Babu-starrer is composed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame Thaman. R Madhi is cranking camera for the venture, while editing is carried out by Marthand K Venkatesh.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu recently announced his next with Trivikram Srinivas. Tentatively titled #SSMB28, the film will go on floors once the actor completes Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Though the other cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed, the grapevine suggests that Pooja Hegde might star opposite the superstar. If the rumours turn out to be true, the film will mark Pooja Hegde's third collaboration with Mahesh after Maharshi (2019).

The actor also has another project locked with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.