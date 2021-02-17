Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Special Glimpse Video Of Mahesh Babu Starrer To Be Out On February 21?

Post the release date announcement of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, makers are all set to unveil the film's first glimpse video shortly. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, the team will wrap up its Dubai schedule on February 21, and on the occasion, the team has decided to share their relished moments with fans by releasing a special glimpse video of the Dubai shoot.

Reportedly, the short video will majorly have the working stills of the movie. It is to be noted that the producers of the film Mythri Movie Makers are best known for sharing glimpse videos of their films. Though there is no confirmation regarding the release, the fans and followers of Mahesh are now eagerly waiting for the mass update.

If you may recall, leading man Mahesh Babu was highly impressed with how the shoot was unfolding in Dubai and had even shared a few pictures of the breathtaking landscape. Along with the pictures, he had tweeted, "Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality."

Directed by Parasuram, the action-entertainer jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will be released theatrically in January 2022 on the festive occasion of Sankranti. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with versatile actors Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju, who are essaying key roles in the film. Thaman has composed music for the film while the camera has been cranked by R Madhi.

