Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Stunt Choreographers Of Mahesh Babu Starrer Give Major Update!

Fans and followers of Mahesh Babu have been eagerly waiting for an update of his highly anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Though an update was expected to be out on May 31, on the occasion of the superstar's father and legendary actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's 78th birthday, the makers had to postpone the plan owing to the current condition of COVID-19.

Well now, fans are highly thrilled as the stunt choreographers of the film have spilled the beans about Sarkaru Vaari Paata's action sequences. During their interaction with media, choreographer duo Ram-Laxman revealed that an action block which was shot in Dubai during the first schedule will be one of the highlights of the film. Also stating that Mahesh Babu's mannerism and body language will look sharp in the Parasuram directorial, the duo added that they have tried new stunts for the film while collaborating with a new team for the Dubai action sequence, which apparently came out pretty well.

For the unversed, Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first schedule was shot in the exotic locations of Dubai. According to reports, the team will commence the next schedule after the current situation returns to normalcy. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, the film will feature Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Currently, the film is slated to release in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.

On a related note, Mahesh also has #SSMB28 which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Interestingly, the project will mark their collaboration after 11 years of Khaleja (2010). The duo has also worked together for the 2005 action flick Athadu.