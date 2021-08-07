Sarkaru Vaari Paata: #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER To Be Out On August 9 At 9.09 AM, Confirm Makers

Brace yourself as one of the highly anticipated updates of Mahesh Babu's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata is soon going to arrive! Yes, you read that right! The update, which is being called #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER will be out on August 9 at 9.09 am on the occasion of the actor's 46th birthday.

Confirming the same, the makers tweeted, "Block your calendars and Lock your plans !! Lets Begin the SuperStar Birthday Extravaganza #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on AUG 9th @ 9:09 AM." Along with the tweet, the team also shared the link of Mythri Movie Makers' official YouTube channel where the update will be released on his special day. Interestingly, they also added a GIF featuring Mahesh Babu who no doubt looks breathtaking in a new avatar.

According to the latest report, a first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata featuring the handsome actor will also be unveiled on August 9 at 12 am.

Talking about the film's cast and crew, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram, who is best known for his previous outing Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the female lead role in the movie. The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing on January 13 on the occasion of Sankranti. Interestingly, the film will be clashing with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan tentatively titled project #PSPKRanaMovie in theatres. #PSPKRanaMovie and Radhe Shyam will hit the cinemas on January 12 and 14 respectively.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu has a slew of big projects in his kitty including #SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and a yet-to-be-titled film with RRR director Rajamouli.