Sarkaru Vaari Paata Teaser Might Not Release On May 31; Mahesh Babu To Surprise Fans With Another Update?

Of late, rumours were rife that Mahesh Babu and his Sarkaru Vaari Paata team is gearing up to unveil the film's teaser. It was reported that the superstar will be treating his fans with the special update on the occasion of his father and legendary actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's 78th birthday on May 31.

Well now, looks like the team has no plans of releasing the film's teaser on the occasion, reportedly owing to less content. On the other hand, reports also suggest that the team decided to skip the teaser release considering the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Interestingly, it is said that the team is now planning to unveil a small surprise on the special day, which might either be a brand new poster or the making video of the film.

Let us tell you that fans and followers of Mahesh are super excited for the update especially after Sarkaru Vaari Paata's music composer Thaman's recent interaction with media, wherein he said that the film will be high on action loaded with commercial elements. He also added that the action-entertainer will be on the lines of the Superstar's 2011 film Dookudu. Reportedly, the renowned music director has already composed 3 songs for the film.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu recently wrapped up the film's first schedule which was shot in the exotic locations of Dubai. Reportedly, the team will commence the next schedule after the current situation returns to normalcy. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment. Also featuring Keerthy Suresh and Vennela Kishore, the film is slated to release in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.