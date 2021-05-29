Sarkaru Vaari Paata: THIS Sandalwood Actor Might Play Villain In The Mahesh Babu Starrer!

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata recently made headlines after the makers refuted rumours of the film's update on May 31. Apparently, there were rumours that the team is gearing up to release the film's teaser or a special poster on the occasion of the Superstar's father and legendary actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's 78th birthday. However, the team recently issued a statement suggesting that no update will be released on the occasion owing to the current situation of COVID-19 across the country.

Well now, the film has yet again made a huge buzz on social media, but this time for a rumour about its antagonist. Let us tell you that earlier it was reported that either Madhavan or Arvind Swami will be playing villain in the film. Now, looks like another contender has just joined the race to grab the massive offer. As per latest reports, Sandalwood superstar Arjun Sarja has been approached for the role.

It is said that the film's story was recently narrated to the versatile actor, who was impressed but is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Considering the star's impeccable performance in films, it will be a total extravaganza when Arjun Sarja locks horns with Mahesh Babu in the highly anticipated film. Reportedly, the big announcement about his inclusion will be made soon.

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the action entertainer features National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. Sarkaru Vaari Paata bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment, will be released theatrically in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.

Talking about Arjun Sarja's forthcoming film, the actor will next be seen in Ravi Teja's Khiladi. He is also a part of Malayalam films Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Virunnu and Tamil films Methavi and Friendship.