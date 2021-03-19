Sashi Twitter Review: Aadi Saikumar-Surbhi Starrer Gets A Thumbs Up From The Audience

Young hero Aadi Saikumar's Sashi has finally released in cinemas today (March 19). Also starring beautiful actress Surbhi, the romantic-drama has been receiving an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike.

The crisp storyline, top-notch performances of the actors especially Aadi, sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, impressive action sequences and romantic songs of the film have garnered huge applause from the cine-goers. Though romantic-drama is considered a conventional genre, the way Sashi unfolds indeed proves the assumption otherwise.

Written and directed by Srinivas Naidu Nadikatla, the film is jointly bankrolled by RP Verma, Chavali Ramanjaneyulu and Chintalapudi Srinivasa Rao under the production banner Sri Hanuman Movie Makers. Also starring Raashi Singh, Jayaprakash, Rajeev Kanakala, Ajay and Viva Harsha, Sashi has music by Arun Chiluveru. Let us tell you that the songs of the film 'Oke Oka Lokam' and 'Dheemthana Dheemthana' crooned by Sid Sriram and Haricharan respectively have already become chartbusters on YouTube and other music streaming platforms. Interestingly, since its release on January 3, 'Oke Oka Lokam' has been embraced by Instagramers especially for reels, that have become the new 'cool'.

The visuals of the film have been captured by Amarnathi Bommireddy, while editing has been carried out by Satya G. On a related note, the trailer of the film was rolled out on March 10 by Power Star Pawan Kalyan, which received positive response from netizens.

Well now, as Sashi becomes the talk of the town, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Aadi Saikumar-Surbhi starrer.

Also Read: Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Twitter Review: Kartikeya Gummakonda-Lavanya Tripathi Starrer Gets A Warm Welcome

Also Read: Mosagallu Twitter Review: Here's What Twitterati Have To Say About The Vishnu Manchu-Kajal Aggarwal Starrer