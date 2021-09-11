Seetimaarr Day 1 Box Office Collection: Gopichand-Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Gets A Terrific Opening!

Moviegoers can't stop gushing over Gopichand's latest release Seetimaarr. After multiple postponements owing to the pandemic, the film finally rolled out in theatres on Friday (September 10). With no major competitors in theatres, the film managed to woo the audiences and opened to a blockbuster response.

Ever since its release, the sports drama has been trending on social media with many appreciating the intense performances of the lead actors, the film's storyline and narration. The film has also overshadowed Nani's Tuck Jagadish and Rahul Ramakrishna's NET which was released on Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 respectively on September 10.

Talking about business, the film has acquired a total share of Rs 3.5 crore on Day 1 as per film analyst Kaushik LM. According to his latest tweet, Seetimaarr has also emerged as Gopichand's career-best opening. Kaushik's tweet read, "#𝗦𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗿 Day1 total share is 3.5 CR+ Record smashing post-second wave opening for Indian Cinema & career-best for hero @YoursGopichand." The film has reportedly collected a share of Rs 90 lakh from the Nizam region, while it accumulated an impressive collection of Rs 29 lakh and Rs 19 lakh from Uttar Andhra and Nellore respectively.

Well, with the film weaving magic at the box office, one will have to wait and watch to see how much the film acquires at the end of its theatrical run.

Seetimaarr features Gopichand and Tamannaah as Kabbadi coaches. Written and directed by Sampath Nandi, the film stars Digangana Suryavanshi in a prominent role. The other supporting cast of the film includes Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash and Preethi Asrani. Seetimaarr is backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under his home production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen and has songs and background music scored by Mani Sharma.