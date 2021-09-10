Seetimaarr Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After multiple postponements, Gopichand's Seetimaarr has finally released in theatres today (September 10). The sports drama written and directed by Sampath Nandi has also become the latest victim of piracy. Seetimaarr has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites including Movierulz and Tamilrockers.

Notably, these websites are still engaging in piracy and creating a lot of trouble for the film industry. Earlier, films like SR Kalyana Mandapam, Paagal, and Ishq were also leaked online. Well, the sudden leak of Seetimaarr might even impact its collection at the box office.

Seetimaarr Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Gopichand-Tamannaah Bhatia's Sports Drama

Talking about the film's review, Gopichand-starrer has been getting immense response from the cine-goers with many appreciating the team for their sincere effort. The storyline, the strong message delivered, performances of the actors, technical aspects, everything and anything about the film has won hearts. Netizens have also shared their thoughts about the film through Twitter and zillions of them are already calling it a blockbuster entertainer. Well, with a positive response coming it's way, looks like the film will indeed rule the box office in the days to come.

Gopichand co-stars with an ensemble cast in Seetimaarr, comprising names such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tarun Arora, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Preethi Asrani, Akhil Sarthak, Rohith Pathak and Anketa Maharaja, among others. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen was initially planned to release in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Seetimaarr's trailer and teaser were released on February 22 and August 31 respectively. Mani Sharma has composed music for the film, while camera is cranked by Soundarrajan.

Meanwhile, Gopichand will next be seen in Pakka Commercial. As for Tamannaah, the diva has Maestro with Nithiin, Ghani with Varun Tej, F3 with Venkatesh Daggubati and Guruthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. Her forthcoming Bollywood project is Bole Chudiyan. She is also hosting the culinary-based reality show MasterChef Telugu.