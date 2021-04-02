Seetimaarr Release Postponed: Gopichand-Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer To Now Release On April 30?

The release of director Sampath Nandi's Seetimaarr has been postponed. Though the film was earlier scheduled to release on April 2, the makers had to postpone the date owing to a delay in the post-production process.

Confirming the same the makers of the film Srinivasaa Silver Screens' latest tweet read, "Due to delay in post-production works and to give a better experience to the Audiences, our #Seetimaarr release is pushed from April 2nd, 2021. We shall announce the new date at the earliest and we promise that the delay is all that worth." Notably, though a new release date is yet to be made official, reports are rife that Seetimaarr might release on April 30.

Let us tell you that a slew of films including Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog, Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil film Sulthan and Kannada film Yuvarathnaa starring Puneeth Rajkumar have been released today. Interestingly, these films are also having a tough competition with the successfully running Jathi Ratnalu, that released on March 12.

Coming back to Seetimaarr, the film has the two lead actors playing the roles of Kabbadi coaches. Also starring beautiful actress Digangana Suryavanshi, the sports drama features Tarun Arora as the main antagonist. The other supporting cast of the film includes Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash and Preethi Asrani. Scripted by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr is backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under his home production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The highly talked-about-project has songs and background music scored by Mani Sharma.

On a related note, though the film was earlier planned for a summer 2020 release, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

