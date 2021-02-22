Seetimaarr Teaser Out: Gopichand’s Coach Avatar Will Leave You Impressed!

The highly anticipated teaser of Seetimaarr is out! Director of the sports drama Sampath Nandi took to his social media handle to drop the 1-minute-12-second teaser of the film. Unveiling the video, the popular director tweeted, "#Seetimaarrteaser Waited so longggg to show you this.. our sweat, blood and hardwork."

In the power-packed teaser, the celebrated actor Gopichand can be seen playing the role of a Women's Kabbadi team coach. The actor as coach Karthi delivers high-octane stunts and whistle-worthy dialogues that will leave one impressed.

The highly promising teaser displays how he fights his opponents not just inside the Kabaddi court, but also outside the arena, as he says, "Kabaddi. Just a sport in the arena. But outside. It's a hunt." Fans and followers of the actor can't stop gushing over his never-seen-before avatar in the film and are expecting Seetimaarr to be a massive hit at the theatres when it releases.

For the unversed, the sports drama will have a grand release on April 2, 2021. Also featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tarun Arora, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash and Preethi Asrani, the film has story scripted by Sampath Nandi. Backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under his home production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the project has music and background scored by Mani Sharma. After a shaking leg with Ravi Teja for Krack, Apsara Rani will be sharing screen space with Gopichand for Seetimaarr.

Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in mid-2020, the makers decided to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Also Read: Pitta Kathalu Movie Review: This Netflix Anthology On Love And Lust Is A Mixed Bag

Also Read: Venkatesh To Commence Shooting Of Mohanlal Starrer Drishyam 2's Telugu Remake