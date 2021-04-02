Seetimaarr Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Gopichand- Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sports Drama

Director Sampath Nandi's Seetimaarr has finally graced the theatres today (April 2). Starring Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, the sports drama has been receiving massive responses from the audience.

The unique theme, high-octane stunts, the social message delivered and whistle-worthy dialogues of leading man Gopichand have already garnered the hearts of the cine-goers. On the other hand, fans and followers of the lead actors are completely happy with the outcome and are already celebrating the success of the film on social media by trending hashtag #Seetimaarr.

Notably, Seetimaarr has been released with other films including Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog, Karthi-Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil film Sulthan and Kannada film Yuvarathnaa starring Puneeth Rajkumar. Interestingly, the film is also having a tough competition with successfully running Jathi Ratnalu, that released on March 12.

Talking more about Seetimaarr, the film has the two lead actors playing roles of Kabbadi coaches. Also starring beautiful actress Digangana Suryavanshi, the sports drama features Tarun Arora as the main antagonist. The other supporting cast of the film includes Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Dev Gill, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Jayaprakash and Preethi Asrani. Scripted by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr is backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under his home production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The highly talked-about-project has songs and background music scored by Mani Sharma.

On a related note, though the film was earlier planned for a summer 2020 release, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Well, are you planning to watch Seetimaarr this weekend? Check out what Twitterati have to say about the Tamannah-Gopichand-starrer.

