September 2021 Telugu And Tamil OTT Releases: Maestro, Tughlaq Durbar & Other BIG Movies To Release Next Month
September 2021 is going to be a revolutionary one for the South film industry. Many films which were meant to be released in theatres, will now release on OTT platforms. All thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the Coronavirus scare in almost all the states of India, many states have decided to shut down theatres to curb the mass gathering. This decision is directly affecting the box office. Since many makers are preferring OTT platforms to release their pending projects, let's have a look at the big Telugu and Tamil films that are releasing on OTT in September 2021.
Maestro
Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh-starrer Maestro is releasing on September 17, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The official Telugu remake of the Bollywood blockbuster, Andhadhun is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The promos are currently creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Notably, the film was supposed to release on September 9.
Tuck Jagadish
The much-awaited Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish to scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2021 (Ganesh Chaturthi). Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and many others in key roles.
NET
Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika Gor-starrer thriller, NET is all set to release on September 10, 2021 (Ganesh Chaturthi) on ZEE5. Directed by Bhargav Macharla, the film also stars Praneeta Patnaik, Vishwa Dev and others in pivotal roles.
Annabelle Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's horror-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers recently released the trailer of the Tamil film on social media. Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Vannella Kishore, Chetan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Madhumitha, Raja Sundaram, Suresh Menon and others in key roles.
Tughlaq Durbar
Unlike other films, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tughlaq Durbar will first release on Sun TV directly on September 10, 2021 (Ganesh Chaturthi) at 6:30 pm. After that, the makers will release it on Netflix on the same day for OTT viewers. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, Tughlaq Durbar also stars Raashi Khanna, Parthiban, Manjima Mohan, Sathyaraj and others in supporting roles.
Dikkiloona
Karthik Yogi's directorial Dikkiloona is releasing on ZEE5 on September 10, 2021. The film stars Santhanam, Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Harbhajan Singh, Yogi Babu and others in key roles.