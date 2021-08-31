September 2021 Telugu And Tamil OTT Releases: Maestro, Tughlaq Durbar & Other BIG Movies To Release Next Month

Maestro

Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh-starrer Maestro is releasing on September 17, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The official Telugu remake of the Bollywood blockbuster, Andhadhun is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The promos are currently creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Notably, the film was supposed to release on September 9.

Tuck Jagadish

The much-awaited Nani-starrer Tuck Jagadish to scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 10, 2021 (Ganesh Chaturthi). Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and many others in key roles.

NET

Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika Gor-starrer thriller, NET is all set to release on September 10, 2021 (Ganesh Chaturthi) on ZEE5. Directed by Bhargav Macharla, the film also stars Praneeta Patnaik, Vishwa Dev and others in pivotal roles.

Annabelle Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's horror-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers recently released the trailer of the Tamil film on social media. Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Vannella Kishore, Chetan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Madhumitha, Raja Sundaram, Suresh Menon and others in key roles.

Tughlaq Durbar

Unlike other films, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Tughlaq Durbar will first release on Sun TV directly on September 10, 2021 (Ganesh Chaturthi) at 6:30 pm. After that, the makers will release it on Netflix on the same day for OTT viewers. Directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, Tughlaq Durbar also stars Raashi Khanna, Parthiban, Manjima Mohan, Sathyaraj and others in supporting roles.

Dikkiloona

Karthik Yogi's directorial Dikkiloona is releasing on ZEE5 on September 10, 2021. The film stars Santhanam, Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Harbhajan Singh, Yogi Babu and others in key roles.