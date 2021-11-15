Shalu Chourasiya Gets Injured In Mobile Snatching Incident In Hyderabad, Tollywood Actress Hospitalised

Telugu
actress
Shalu
Chourasiya
recently
got
injured
in
a
mobile-snatching
incident
near
KBR
Park,
off
Banjara
Hills,
Hyderabad,
Telangana
on
yesterday
(November
14,
2021)
night.
The
incident
happened
around
8:30
pm
when
she
was
taking
a
stroll.
The
complaint
has
been
filed
against
the
snatchers
in
Banjara
Hills
Police
Station
and
the
cops
are
investigating
the
matter.
A
report
published
in
a
leading
portal
states
that
an
unidentified
man
asked
Shalu
Chourasiya
to
hand
over
her
money
and
valuable
items
to
him.
When
the
actress
resisted,
he
punched
her
in
the
face
and
tried
to
attack
her
with
a
rock.
Amid
a
tussle,
the
attacker
snatched
her
mobile
phone
and
ran
away.
Let
us
tell
you,
Shalu
sustained
injuries
on
her
head
and
near
her
eye.
She
was
taken
to
a
private
hospital.
According
to
the
latest
investigation
report,
the
cops
of
Banjara
Hills
Police
Station
have
acquired
the
CCTV
footage
from
the
mentioned
area
and
identified
the
attackers.
More
details
about
the
cases
are
awaited.