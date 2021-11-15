Shalu Chourasiya Gets Injured In Mobile Snatching Incident In Hyderabad, Tollywood Actress Hospitalised

Telugu actress Shalu Chourasiya recently got injured in a mobile-snatching incident near KBR Park, off Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana on yesterday (November 14, 2021) night. The incident happened around 8:30 pm when she was taking a stroll. The complaint has been filed against the snatchers in Banjara Hills Police Station and the cops are investigating the matter.

A report published in a leading portal states that an unidentified man asked Shalu Chourasiya to hand over her money and valuable items to him. When the actress resisted, he punched her in the face and tried to attack her with a rock. Amid a tussle, the attacker snatched her mobile phone and ran away. Let us tell you, Shalu sustained injuries on her head and near her eye. She was taken to a private hospital.

According to the latest investigation report, the cops of Banjara Hills Police Station have acquired the CCTV footage from the mentioned area and identified the attackers. More details about the cases are awaited.

Talking about Shalu Chourasiya, she has acted in the movie O Pilla Nee Valla. Stay tuned for more updates about the case.