Sharwanand And Siddharth Starrer Maha Samudram Release Trailer Out, Film To Release On October 14

Versatile actors Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer intense love and action drama Maha Samudram is all set for grand release worldwide on October 14th for Dussehra. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, promotions are in full swing for the film which is already carrying amazing buzz. Maha Samudram’s theatrical trailer set bar high on the film. The makers come up with Maha Samudram Release Trailer to take the expectations to next level.

The Release Trailer discloses much more about the film. Going by the video, Sharwanand and Siddharth are very close friends who because of some wrong decisions or misunderstandings turn foes. The beginning itself is a bang on, as Sharwa meets with an accident and the dialogue in the background is thought-provoking one.

Siddharth makes his entry in style and introduces himself as SI Vijay. Aditi Rao Hydari wins brownie points in the role that has many shades. Anu Emmanuel looks pretty. Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and KGF Ramchandra Raju played their parts efficiently. It’s a completely different role for all these major actors.

Raj Thota’s cinematography, Chaitan Bharadwaj’s background score are the big assets, other than dialogues and taking by Ajay Bhupathi and production values of AK Entertainments. Praveen KL is the editor while Kolla Avinash is the production designer. Sunkara Ramabrahmam is producing the movie on Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner.

Here are the Maha Samudram Release Trailer: