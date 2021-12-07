Shriya Saran Opens Up About Her Upcoming Film Gamanam; Says ‘I Had Tears In My Eyes Post The Narration'

Shriya Saran is gearing up for the release of her upcoming anthology film Gamanam, which will hit the cinemas on December 10. Recently, during her interaction with media, the beautiful actress opened up about her role in the film and the efforts put forth to ace the character to perfection.

Shedding light over her character in the film, Shriya said, "The thing about my character is that she cannot hear, but she can talk. And I felt it was interesting. So when we were researching for the film, we went to a deaf and dumb school in Hyderabad and I wanted to bring that angle, especially their strength, all their elements in my character. So I spent some time with them. But again, the film is not really about that. It is just an aspect of it. I think the film is more about a woman who is helpless and someone who takes the journey of strength. So there are miracles that happen and I feel everyone has gone through it in their lives. Sometimes people don't know that they are very strong inside and you need that one incident to make you realize how strong you really are, that you are really capable of doing so much. It comes from within. So this is a movie about that. She finds her strength and her journey is from being a person who needs help to a person who decides to help herself and comes out of the other side as powerful."

When asked about the things that interested her towards the film, Shriya went on to say that she wanted to do film and works that make her and her daughter Radha proud. "If I am doing something when I am away from my family, I make sure that it makes complete sense. Tomorrow, if she (her daughter) sees my work, let it be a short interview or film, I want to be proud of it and make sure that it meant something to me. I feel this film too meant something to me. It has emotions. For example, the journey of my character really moved me. I had tears in my eyes post the narration. I felt a desire to be a part of the film", she said.

Written and directed by debutante Sujana Rao, Gamanam also features Siva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar, Suhas, Nithya Menen, Charuhasan and Bithri Sathi in prominent roles.