Shruti Haasan Is Hyderabad Times’ Most Desirable Woman 2020; Here’s The Complete List

2021 has so far been a stupendous year for Shruti Haasan. The diva's first release Krack, post the initial COVID-19 lockdown turned out to be a massive hit when it released in theatres on January 9. Following the action entertainer's huge success, the actress made her fans and followers go 'wow', when her inclusion in Prashanth Neel's Salaar alongside Prabhas was announced on the occasion of her 35th birthday in January 2021.

After the release of her other films including The Power (Hindi), Pitta Kathalu (Anthology) and Vakeel Saab, the star has now made headlines yet again as she becomes Hyderabad Times' Most Desirable Woman of 2020. During her interaction with Times of India regarding the same, Shruti said that she was flattered to receive the prestigious tag. She was quoted as saying, "I feel really flattered. Hyderabad has been a very special city to me and the Telugu audience has been wonderful. So coming from them, this tag feels wonderful. I'm not one to take awards or tags seriously but I do value the love and thought that goes into it. So I'd like to thank everybody who made this happen, especially in a year like 2020 which has been so challenging for all of us."

When asked what she thinks makes her desirable, the actress said in real life one's desirability is not determined by anybody else than oneself. She said, "For me, desirability is not determined by somebody else. In this poll it is, but in life you can't aim to be desirable or sexy or interesting. You can only do the best to be yourself and own and acknowledge every twist and turn of life. I've always wanted to grow older and see the new phases that life has in store for me. Desirability and sexiness or attractiveness have never gone hand-in-hand with vanity or youth or age or somebody else's prescriptions of what they are. I think for all the women and men out there, I'd say the sexiest thing is to know who you are and be a better version of it."

Let us tell you that the beautiful actress topped the list after competing with 29 other divas in the list.

2. Samantha Akkineni

3. Pooja Hegde

4. Rakul Preet Singh

5. Rashmika Mandanna

6. Aditi Rao Hydari

7. Tanya Hope

8. Nidhhi Agerwal

9. Kajal Aggarwal

10. Raashi Khanna

11. Shraddha Srinath

12. Payal Rajput

13. Adah Sharma

14. Pragya Jaiswal

15. PV Sindhu

16. Raai Laxmi

17. Tamannaah Bhatia

18. Reha Sukheja

19. Malvika Sharma

20. Divi Vadthya

21. Ritu Varma

22. Nabha Natesh

23. Sai Pallavi

24. Mithali Raj

25. Raja Kumari

26. Keerthy Suresh

27. Anupama Parameswaran

28. Priyanka Jawalkar

29. Eesha Rebba

30. Nikhat Zareen

Coming back to Shruti Haasan, the actress is currently waiting for the release of her Tamil film Laabam also featuring Vijay Sethupathi. She will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar.