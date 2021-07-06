Shruti Haasan Joins WWF India As Brand Ambassador

COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world and has had a tremendous impact on nature. The challenge and opportunity before us today is to begin to think of development through the lens of environmental health. To support World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF India) in its mission to build a future where humans can live in harmony with nature, Shruti Haasan-one of the most talented and versatile artists in the Indian film industry joined as Brand Ambassador WWF India.

A youth icon for millions in India believes that it is our responsibility to conserve and protect nature for future generations. She believes that each of us should start by taking small steps to spread awareness about conservation.

Shruti Haasan resonates with the objective and goals of WWF India, as she speaks, "Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet. I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important. I am glad to be associated with WWF India as Brand Ambassador and the remarkable work that has been done diligently and persistently in raising awareness on conservation over the decades."

WWF India has remained committed to conserving the natural environment by working in critical regions. It has addressed the cause of species conservation through various field-level activities in different landscapes working together with the partners. It also takes upon itself the responsibility to educate the masses about conservation, sustainability, and ecology.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr Ravi Singh, Secretary General & CEO, WWF India, said, "As we tackle the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, it is crucial that we, as a global community, take steps to reduce the risks of a future pandemic. It is imperative to embrace a just, healthy and green recovery for the planet. We should work towards an inclusive growth model that values nature as the foundation for a healthy society."

He further adds, "On behalf of the entire team at WWF India, I welcome Shruti Haasan on board as Brand Ambassador and thank her for lending her support to the organisation's efforts to encourage people to participate and contribute towards conservation, restoration and protection of nature. We look forward to a fruitful association."

The connection or link between human health and nature cannot be denied, therefore, we must look at sustainable methods of living and learn to co-exist. Shruti Haasan, an established actress, singer and music composer, shares, "A subject close to my heart is talking about the need for a balance between humans and wildlife, and this has often been disregarded and disrupted. We must respect and support co-existence. The mantra to a better and a healthy future."