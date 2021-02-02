Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Prabhas And Her Role In Prashanth Neel’s Salaar

After several speculations about the leading lady of Salaar, talented actress Shruti Haasan's inclusion was recently confirmed by the team. The lead actor Prabhas and director of the film Prashanth Neel welcomed the versatile diva on board on the occasion of her 35th birthday (January 28, 2021).

Now, Shruti has joined the sets of the film and has reportedly started shooting along with the Rebel Star. Notably, a few pictures of Prabhas had also made it to the headlines recently.

Well, during her interaction with Times of India, the Krack actress opened up about starting 2021 with a bang and bagging the highly envied role in Salaar. She was quoted by the daily as saying, "2021 is a very jam packed year for me already and my plan is to work hard and be as creative as I can be in all endeavours. I can't say much about my role in Salaar, but it's unique in comparison to what I've done before and I'm excited to play the character the director has etched out."

Sharing her joy of sharing screen space with the Baahubali actor, Shruti said, "I'm really glad to be working with Prabhas as I haven't before! He's really warm and dedicated person and it's a lot of good energy." Well, countless fans and followers of the actress are now super excited and are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

Salaar, touted to be an out and out action thriller, is backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films.

On a related note, Shruti has a slew of interesting projects in her kitty including Telugu anthology film Pitta Kathalu, Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab and Tamil film Laabam starring Vijay Sethupathi. Notably, Shruti was last seen in Gopichand Malineni's Krack that also starred Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead role.

