Shyam Singha Roy Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nani-Sai Pallavi Starrer Kicks Starts On A High Note!

Nani's Shyam Singha Roy has started off its theatrical run on a positive note. The film which marks the actor's maiden theatrical release post the pandemic has been winning hearts and getting favourable reviews from all corners. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film has left audiences nothing but thoroughly impressed. The leading man's acting chops and the performances of Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty have received praises from critics too. The concept, storyline, music and cinematography turned out to be the high points of the entertainer. In the film, Nani plays a double role and the distinction has been displayed subtly yet ingeniously.

Talking about business, the film is said to have collected Rs 4-6 crore on day 1 at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Though an official confirmation regarding the collection is yet to be made by the makers, fans and followers of Nani are quite elated and are expecting the film to weave magic at the box office in the days to come. Considering the positive word of mouth and favourable reviews on the internet, the film might be able to pull audiences to the theatres at least until Sunday. Notably, the film is having a massive clash with Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, which was released on December 17.

Shyam Singha Roy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Shyam Singha Roy Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching The Nani-Sai Pallavi Starrer!

With story written by Janga Satyadev, Shyam Singha Roy also stars Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson who appear in key roles. Made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, the supernatural drama is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments.

On a related note, Nani will next be seen in Ante Sundarniki opposite Naziya Fahadh and Dasara alongside Keerthy Suresh.