Shyam Singha Roy Day 2 Box Office Collection: Nani’s Supernatural Drama Keeps Cash Registers Ringing

Shyam Singha Roy starring Natural Star Nani is unstoppable. The film directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan is having a terrific run at the box office. On its opening day, the film collected an impressive Rs 4.17 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film's collection hunt on Saturday (day 2) has also been exceptional, as it raked in Rs 4 crore from the Telugu region. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 8.17 crore (approx).

Going by the collection details looks like the target audiences have accepted the film with open arms and it's absolutely a positive sign. Well, Shyam Singha Roy will have to maintain the same momentum at least until Sunday, so as to have an uninterrupted collection hunt. Notably, the film is facing stiff competition at the box office with Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Ranveer Singh's 83, helmed by Sukumar and Kabir Khan respectively.

The supernatural thriller also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation and features Nani in a double role. Shot in Hyderabad and Kolkata, the film's release was delayed owing to the COVID-19 induced pandemic.

Mickey J Meyer has composed music for the film and so far, 5 songs including 'Rise of Shyam', 'Edo Edo', 'Sirivennela', 'Pranavalaya' and 'Tara' have been released. Singers like Anurag Kulkarni, Vishal Dadlani, Cizzy, Chaitra Ambadipudi and Karthik have crooned for Shyam Singha Roy. With lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth and late lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, the Nani-starrer's audio rights have been acquired by Saregama Telugu.