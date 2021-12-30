Shyam Singha Roy Day 6 Box Office Collection: Nani Starrer Stays Steady On Wednesday

Looks like Nani's latest release Shyam Singha Roy is in no hurry as it moves forward slow and steady. The film is nearing its first-week run and going by the collection hunt so far, the supernatural drama has done an impressive job at the box office.

Well, on day 6 (Wednesday), the film collected Rs 42 lakh from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, making the total share collection close to Rs 14.61 crore and gross Rs 24.78 crore. As expected, the most collection came in from the Nizam region, where it acquired Rs 20 lakh. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of Shyam Singha Roy now stands at Rs 20.47 crore (share). With the film still having a stiff competition with Allu Arjun's Pushpa at the theatres, one will have to wait and watch to see if Nani's latest offering emerges as a clean hit. Meanwhile, check out SSR's day 6 collection reports.

Shyam Singha Roy OTT Release Date: Nani's Supernatural Drama Is Coming Soon On THIS Popular Platform!

Shyam Singha Roy Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nani Starrer Witnesses A Downward Trend

Shyam Singha Roy Day 6 AP-TG Collections

Nizam: Rs 20 lakh

Ceeded: Rs 6 lakh

Uttar Andhra: Rs 4 lakh

East: Rs 4 lakh

West: Rs 2 lakh

Guntur: Rs 2 lakh

Krishna: Rs 2 lakh

Nellore: Rs 2 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 42 lakh(Rs 0.68 crore gross)

Shyam Singha Roy 6 Days Total Collections

Nizam: Rs 7.46 crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.97 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 1.67 crore

East: Rs 77 lakh

West: Rs 62 lakh

Guntur: Rs 92 lakh

Krishna: Rs 70 lakh

Nellore: Rs 48 lakh

AP-TG Total: Rs 14.61 crore(Rs 24.78 crore gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 2.48 crore

Overseas: 3.36 crore

Total WW: Rs 20.47 crore(Rs 36.28 crore gross)

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under his production banner Niharika Entertainment, Shyam Singha Roy is based on the concept of reincarnation. Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi are the female leads of the entertainer. SSR released on December 24 ahead of Christmas.