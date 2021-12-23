Shyam Singha Roy First Review Out, Nani-Sai Pallavi’s Supernatural Thriller Gets Standing Ovation!

In just one day, fans and followers of Nani will get to witness his highly talked about film Shyam Singha Roy on the big screen. The film is already giving out blockbuster vibes, and it is all thanks to the first reviews that are now going viral on social media, ahead of the thriller's grand theatrical release.

According to the first reviews on Twitter, the film received a standing ovation from the censor board members, who were highly impressed with the Nani-starrer, especially its climax sequences. The flashback sequences are also going to be one of the highlights of the entertainer. Reportedly, Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty's performances and the background score have also received a big thumbs up from the team members. Well recently, during one of his interviews, the leading man had expressed his excitement over the censor board's reaction to his upcoming film.

The first review of Shyam Singha Roy has surely wowed Nani fans, who now can't wait to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screens on Friday (December 23). Notably, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is running successfully in theatres, and going by the reviews online, looks like the Nani-starrer might overshadow the rural entertainer.

#ShyamSinghaRoy Censor Report :



Good Start & Flash back episodes gonna highlights of the film !



Performance of @NameisNani 💥🙏@Sai_Pallavi92 👌#KrithiShetty 👍

Bgm will be on fire 🔥 ( songs , title bgm & many more )



Good film



Lets wait for the response from public on DEC24 — Amc Talks (@amctalkofficial) December 22, 2021

Censor Board vallu climax tarvatha Standing Ovation iccharanta ❤️

Movie aithey ramppp eh @Rahul_Sankrityn next time travel anta

Elaguu ee movie hit eh next inka baaga tistadu nammakam Undi #TeamRahulSankrityan #SSRonDEC24th #ShyamSinghaRoy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3He2sfjAf — iNTRovertˢʰʸᵃᵐˢⁱⁿᵍʰᵃᴿᵒʸ🔱 (@NameisHPR) December 21, 2021

#ShyamSinghaRoy

Hit Talk from censor reports....All the best to @NameisNani and team — 24/7Cinema (@24Crafts_) December 22, 2021

Let us tell you that Shyam Singha Roy marks the leading man's first film to release in theatres post the pandemic. His previous two ventures namely V and Tuck Jagadish were released on Amazon Prime Video. The supernatural drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan stars Nani in a dual role. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, the film has music and photography department headed by Mickey J Meyer and Sanu John Varghese respectively. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is taking charge of the editing table.

Though the film was expected to hit the theatres in December last year, the makers had to defer the release date owing to the pandemic situation that even delayed the shoot.