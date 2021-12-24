Shyam Singha Roy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Nani's latest release Shyam Singha Roy is winning the internet for all obvious reasons. The film released on Friday (December 24) and opened to a thunderous response. Fans and followers of the talented actor can't stop gushing over him and his intense performance in the entertainer. Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty have also been getting immense love from the audiences, and it is all thanks to their portrayal of the never-seen-before avatars.

Well, hours after its grand release in theatres, the film has become a victim of piracy. The supernatural drama has been leaked on infamous platforms and websites like Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz. As Shyam Singha Roy get a terrific response from the audiences, it has high chances of raking in a lot of moolah from the box office, however, the unfortunate leak of the film might now impact the film's performance in theatres and even collections. Earlier, films like Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda, Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Naga Chaitanya's Love Story and Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor also fell prey to piracy. Despite taking several measures, Tollywood films are getting leaked at an alarming rate.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and written by Janga Satyadev, the film also stars Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson in key roles. Announced in February 2020, the Nani-starrer was expected to commence its principal photography in May 2020, however, the launch was delayed owing to the pandemic.

Shyam Singha Roy has music composed by Mickey J Meyer, while the audio rights were acquired by Saregama Telugu. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, the film's other technical members include cinematographer Sanu John Varghese and editor Naveen Nooli.