Shyam Singha Roy: Nani-Sai Pallavi Starrer’s Shoot Wrapped

The second wave of covid-19, heavy winds and rains that damaged the huge set- nothing could stop the high budget period drama Shyam Singha Roy starring Natural Star Nani. The makers are happy and proud to announce the completion of principle photography and the film is now moving into post-production. Huge teams of VFX will be joining to provide a never-seen-before extravaganza on screen.

Shyam Singha Roy is a very special film for all the artists and technicians associated with it. Nani underwent a new makeover and his first look poster got an overwhelming response. Sai Pallavi's first look poster was also well-received.

Director Rahul Sankrityan is making the film prestigiously to offer a whole new experience to Telugu audiences, as the story is very unique. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film on a grand scale, without compromising on budget. He thanked the entire team for their support in making a magnum opus. "Shyam Singha Roy shooting has been wrapped up. We are really happy with the way the film has been shaped up. We could complete the film within the estimated time despite many hurdles, thanks to everyone for their support."

An important and long schedule of the movie was shot in the heart of Bengal and another major choreographed sequence was canned in the huge temple set reflecting the culture of Bengal. Three beautiful heroines Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are playing female leads and several top-notch technicians working for the most anticipated film. Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.

Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has an original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer is on board to compose soundtracks, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera. Naveen Nooli is the editor.