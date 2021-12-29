Shyam Singha Roy OTT Release Date: Nani’s Supernatural Drama Is Coming Soon On THIS Popular Platform!

Nani's latest release Shyam Singha Roy is having a decent run at the box office. The film hit the theatres on December 24 ahead of Christmas. The supernatural drama has so far raked in Rs 19.94 crore with its theatrical run worldwide. Also featuring Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty, the entertainer has grossed Rs 35.45 crore.

Notably, the film is also having a neck and neck contest with Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa, that released on December 17. The two films have been maintaining a steady pace at the theatres and have surprisingly not overshadowed one another. Well, amid all the hustle and bustle, what has caught the attention of netizens is a buzz about Shyam Singha Roy's OTT release. If reports are anything to go by, Nani's film will release on Netflix in the fourth week of January after completing a theatrical window of 30 days. Having said that, an official announcement regarding the release date is awaited.

Shyam Singha Roy Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nani Starrer Witnesses A Downward Trend

Natural Star Nani: Shyam Singha Roy Will Remain To Be A Memorable Love Story

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and story penned by Janga Satyadev, the film also stars Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson in important roles. Shyam Singha Roy has music composed by Mickey J Meyer, while the audio rights are acquired by Saregama Telugu. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under his production banner Niharika Entertainment, the film's other technical members include cinematographer Sanu John Varghese and editor Naveen Nooli.