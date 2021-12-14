Shyam Singha Roy Trailer Review: Nani Is Back With A Fascinating Cinematic Experience!

The highly anticipated official trailer of Shyam Singha Roy, the upcoming Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer, is finally out. The Shyam Singha Roy was trailer was revealed by the cast and crew members through their official social media pages, on December 14, Tuesday. The highly promising trailer has impressed the film fanatics and has been going viral on social media.

The 2.50 minutes long trailer of Shyam Singha Roy gives a glimpse of the entire premise of the film, which revolves around the two characters played by Nani. The opening sequences of the trailer features the actor as an aspiring filmmaker. In the second half, the viewers are introduced to the titular character Shyam Singha Roy, a powerful man who falls in love with a Devdasi, played by Sai Pallavi.

This month is going to be a feast for movie lovers and I promise you a great dessert ♥️



24th న థియేటర్స్ లో కలుద్దాం...#ShyamSinghaRoy Trailer #SSRTrailer https://t.co/pEbEHN1fDk pic.twitter.com/Un7AfawwQ1 — Nani (@NameisNani) December 14, 2021

Along with Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian too make a mark in the highly promising trailer, with their powerful appearances. The official trailer of Shyam Singha Roy promises that the movie, which is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, is going to be a highly fascinating cinematic experience for Telugu cinema audiences.

The biggest highlights of the Shyam Singha Roy trailer are the extraordinary cinematography by Sanu John Varghese and the exceptional background score by Mickey J Mayer. The production design and costume designs too look extremely promising. From the official trailer, it is evident that Shyam Singha Roy will be a brilliant film when it comes to the performances and technical aspects.