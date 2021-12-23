Shyam Singha Roy Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching The Nani-Sai Pallavi Starrer!

Following huge expectations, Nani's most awaited film Shyam Singha Roy hit the big screens today. The film's release is indeed a gala affair, as it is his first film to hit the theatres post the pandemic. Earlier, his two films including V and Tuck Jagadish were released on streaming platforms and received lukewarm responses, while his previous theatrical outing was Gang Leader (2019).

Well, Shyam Singha Roy has been getting an incredible response from the cine-goers with many appreciating the actors' efforts. Nani is playing a double role in the entertainer and has done complete justice to the two characters. His effortless acting chops and subtle gestures displayed through those characters have captured the audiences' attention, who are nothing but impressed. The overjoyed fans of Nani have also been flooding Twitter with reviews and thoughts about the entertainer while praising his acting stints.

On the other hand, the leading ladies Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty too have given their finest performances, which are already winning hearts. Apart from their performances, audiences are also all praise for the storyline and narration along with the music composition and cinematography carried out by Mickey J Meyer and Sanu John Varghese respectively.

Also starring Madonna Sebastian, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, Manish Wadhwa and Leela Samson, Shyam Singha Roy is crafted by Rahul Sankrityan. With story penned by Janga Satyadev, the film has editing carried out by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Backed by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment, Shyam Singha Roy's trailer released on December 20 was received with a huge cheer from fans of Nani.

Did Shyam Singha Roy live up to the expectations of the audience? Let's find out!

On a related note, Nani will next be seen in Ante Sundarniki and Dasara, while Sai Pallavi has Virata Parvam in her kitty. Krithi on the other hand is prepping for multiple films including Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, Bangarraju and Macheria Niyojakavargam.