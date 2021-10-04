Siddharth’s Tweet Post Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s Divorce Announcement Goes Viral, Says Cheaters Never Prosper

Just recently, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu flabbergasted many as they announced their separation as husband and wife. The heartbreaking announcement was made five days ahead of their wedding anniversary (October 7).

Samantha's official statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Nagarjuna Reacts To Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce; Calls It 'Very Unfortunate'

Samantha And Naga Chaitanya Part Ways; The Actress Says NO To Alimony Worth Rs. 200 Crore?

As many expressed support and shock over the divorce announcement, what caught the most attention is a cryptic tweet of Samantha's ex-boyfriend Siddharth. The Maha Samudram actor seemingly took a dig at the actress as he tweeted, "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours?"

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school...



"Cheaters never prosper."



What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

Although Samantha hasn't reacted to the post, netizens have been slamming Siddharth for his insensitive reaction. "Age doesn't define Maturity. Clearly", read a tweet. Another user wrote, "Thats why she is more celebrated than you? @Samanthaprabhu2 @Actor_Siddharth." Taking a jibe at Siddharth, a Twitterati wrote, "Your ex-wife Meghana must also felt the same when you left her for #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samanthadivorce."

For the unversed, the actress was in a relationship with Siddharth during the early stage of her film career. The duo called it quits owing to reason unknown, however, then reports were rife that Samantha left the actor owing to his over-possessive nature.

On the work front, Samantha is currently awaiting the release of Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shakuntalam. As for Siddharth, his highly awaited film Maha Samudram is releasing on October 14.