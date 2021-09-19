    For Quick Alerts
      SIIMA Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Asuran, Yajamana Win!

      The prestigious SIIMA Awards ceremony was held in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 18, 2021). The popular film awards ceremony was cancelled last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the SIIMA Awards 2021 ceremony, the best artists, technicians, and films of the years 2019 and 2020 were honoured. Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Vetrimaaran, and so on bagged the top honours at the awards.

      Read SIIMA Awards 2021 complete winners list here...

      SIIMA Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Asuran Win!

      Telugu

      Best Movie: Jersey

      Best Actor: Mahesh Babu (Maharshi)

      Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (Dear Comrade)

      Entertainer Of The Year: Nani (Jersey)

      Entertainment Of The Year (Movie): F2

      Best Actor In A Negative Role: Kartikeya Gummakonda (Jersey)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Naresh (Maharshi)

      Best Actress In A Supporting Role: Lakshmi (Oh Baby)

      Best Actor In A Comic Role: Ajay Gosh (RGG 3)

      Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Maharshi)

      Best Actress (Debut): Shivatmika (Dorasani)

      Best Actor (Debut): Sri Simha (Mathuvadhalara)

      Best Director (Debut): Swaroop (Assa)

      Best Producer (Debut): Mallesham

      Best Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese (Jersey)

      Best Lyrics: Sri Mani (Ide Kadha)

      Best Singer (Female): Chimayi Sripada (Priyathama)

      Best Singer (Male): Anurag Kulkarni (Ismart Shankar)

      Malayalam

      Best Movie (Popular): Lucifer

      Best Actor (Popular): Mohanlal (Lucifer)

      Best Actor (Critics): Nivin Pauly (Moothon)

      Best Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikattu)

      Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Roshan Mathew (Moothon)

      Best Actor In A Comical Role: Basil Joseph (Kettyolanu Ente Malakha)

      Best Actor In A Negative Role: Shine Tom Chacko (Ishq)

