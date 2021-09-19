SIIMA Awards 2021 Complete Winners List: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Asuran, Yajamana Win!

The
prestigious
SIIMA
Awards
ceremony
was
held
in
Hyderabad
on
Saturday
(September
18,
2021).
The
popular
film
awards
ceremony
was
cancelled
last
year
due
to
the
novel
coronavirus
pandemic.
In
the
SIIMA
Awards
2021
ceremony,
the
best
artists,
technicians,
and
films
of
the
years
2019
and
2020
were
honoured.
Mahesh
Babu,
Mohanlal,
Nivin
Pauly,
Vetrimaaran,
and
so
on
bagged
the
top
honours
at
the
awards.
Read
SIIMA
Awards
2021
complete
winners
list
here...
Telugu
Best
Movie:
Jersey
Best
Actor:
Mahesh
Babu
(Maharshi)
Best
Actress:
Rashmika
Mandanna
(Dear
Comrade)
Entertainer
Of
The
Year:
Nani
(Jersey)
Entertainment
Of
The
Year
(Movie):
F2
Best
Actor
In
A
Negative
Role:
Kartikeya
Gummakonda
(Jersey)
Best
Actor
In
A
Supporting
Role:
Naresh
(Maharshi)
Best
Actress
In
A
Supporting
Role:
Lakshmi
(Oh
Baby)
Best
Actor
In
A
Comic
Role:
Ajay
Gosh
(RGG
3)
Best
Music
Director:
Devi
Sri
Prasad
(Maharshi)
Best
Actress
(Debut):
Shivatmika
(Dorasani)
Best
Actor
(Debut):
Sri
Simha
(Mathuvadhalara)
Best
Director
(Debut):
Swaroop
(Assa)
Best
Producer
(Debut):
Mallesham
Best
Cinematography:
Sanu
John
Varghese
(Jersey)
Best
Lyrics:
Sri
Mani
(Ide
Kadha)
Best
Singer
(Female):
Chimayi
Sripada
(Priyathama)
Best
Singer
(Male):
Anurag
Kulkarni
(Ismart
Shankar)
Malayalam
Best
Movie
(Popular):
Lucifer
Best
Actor
(Popular):
Mohanlal
(Lucifer)
Best
Actor
(Critics):
Nivin
Pauly
(Moothon)
Best
Director:
Lijo
Jose
Pellissery
(Jallikattu)
Best
Actor
In
A
Supporting
Role:
Roshan
Mathew
(Moothon)
Best
Actor
In
A
Comical
Role:
Basil
Joseph
(Kettyolanu
Ente
Malakha)
Best
Actor
In
A
Negative
Role:
Shine
Tom
Chacko
(Ishq)